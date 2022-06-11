VIRAL: Aima Baig drops unseen pictures with beau Shahbaz Shigri

Pakistan’s famed singer Aima Baig dropped new pictures with fiance-actor Shahbaz Shigri on her Instagram handle.

The ‘Do Bol’ singer took to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Friday, and shared a bunch of quirky snaps of the couple which went viral across social media platforms. “Coz i miss this person way too much,” read the caption on her four-picture gallery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

For those unversed, the singer had been away from her beau as she rocked the London stage last week at her debut concert in the country.

The viral picture gallery got millions of likes from the users of the social media application, while several celebrities from the entertainment fraternity including Abeer Rizvi and Shanzay Sheikh posted lovely compliments for the couple as well.

Later, Baig shared a solo picture of herself as well on the feed adding “Also, forgot to post this one too. Haha.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

It is pertinent to mention that Aima Baig announced her engagement with Shahbaz Shigri last year by dropping a picture of her ring on her social handles. The first meeting for the singer-actor duo took place on the sets of their mutual project and the two have been together since then.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

Baig and Shigri often make headlines by writing romantic, PDA-filled posts for each other on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

Comments