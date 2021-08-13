Aima Baig thanks fiance Shahbaz Shigri for ‘bringing her smile back’

Aima Baig is over the moon after officially getting engaged to longtime beau Shahbaz Shigri last month!

Love is perpetually in the air for the couple, as evident by Aima’s latest Instagram ode to her fiance that is coupled with an “engagement dinner photo dump”.

“Don’t even need to explain how happy I was, clearly it’s there on my face,” said Aima, and we can’t agree more with her! The Baazi singer was glowing on her engagement day, with a smile that probably lit up the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

She went on to give a special shoutout to Shahbaz, saying, “Thank you @shahbazshigri for bringing that crazy smile back on my face again, couldn’t ask for a better person to handle my craziness.”

Shahbaz himself had posted a picture with his fiancee back in July with an equally endearing message: “I met the coolest girl in the world and somehow, she decided to keep me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahbaz Hamid Shigri (@shahbazshigri)

The couple, who has been in a steady relationship since 2019 after meeting on the sets of a film starring Shahbaz, exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony on July 23 among close friends and family.

Here’s extending our heartiest congratulations to Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri on their engagement!