Aima Baig’s latest pictures go viral

The latest pictures of singer Aima Baig are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The pictures showed her dressed in a white top, blue jeans and a pink coat. The clicks have thousands of likes from Instagram users.

The celebrity has five million followers on the interactive platform. She posts images and videos of her personal and professional happenings.

Earlier, she shared pictures of her Australia trip. It showed her in a matching black top, pants and shoes in Melbourne.

Moreover, a three-picture gallery on the feed as she lounged around beside the calm background.

Aima Baig released her music video ‘Washmallay‘ with singer Sahir Ali Bagga this month.

She revealed through her Instagram story that she wanted to make this song as a tribute to “the Baloch culture, their meethi (sweet) language, their beautiful traditional customs and to celebrate the rich culture of our largest province.”

It is pertinent to mention that Aima Baig became Spotify’s most-streamed female artist in Pakistan for 2021. She said her dream came true. She was thanked for her amazing work last year by the music streaming portal.

