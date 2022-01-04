VIRAL: Aima Baig narrowly escapes accident during a concert

Pakistani singer Aima Baig almost caught fire during her recent performance at an event.

Singing star Aima Baig escaped a fire mishap during her recent performance, as the star unconsciously stepped a bit too close to fire flares.

Aima, who was sporting a green puffer jacket with thigh-high boots, got a scare when the flare erupted close to her during the performance on the ‘item number’ song at a concert and reflexed back immediately.

She was aided quickly by her band members and crew post the frightening incident.

The talented singer has been in the headlines for the past few days for calling out a guy during her concert at Punjab Group of Colleges. The young music star didn’t hold back and confronted a man from the audience who misbehaved with her.

She threatened the audience to leave the concert midway if the misconduct continues, “Push this person away from the stage, a single person is spoiling the event”, the ‘Do Bol’ singer remarked.

Aima Baig is one of the top names in the entertainment industry of the country and has earned herself great recognition at a very age, with many songs from superhit movies like ‘Jawaani Phir Nahi Aani-2’, ‘Lahore Se Aagey’, ‘Parey Hut Love’ among others being in her work profile.

