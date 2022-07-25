Aiman Khan and Minal Khan celebrate mother’s birthday, pictures go viral

The pictures of actors Minal Khan and her celebrity sister Aiman Khan celebrating their mother Uzma Mubeen’s birthday are going viral on social media platforms.

The viral pictures on Instagram, shared by the twins, see the family celebrating the happy occasion at an exotic location.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiman Muneeb (@aimankhan.official)

Millions of users of the visual sharing application liked the picture galleries of Aiman Khan and Minal Khan. They extended their birthday greetings to her.

“Happy Birthday Uzma Aunty 🎂🎉 May Allah bless you with all his blessings Ameen and give you long life with good health Ameen ✨♥”

“Happy birthday Uzma Aunty❤️❤️😍”

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY AUNTIE ❤️❤️ 🎂 MAY YOU LIVE LONG AMEEN 🥲🥲”

“Happy birthday aunty🍰😍 Allah aap ko humesha khush rakhe❤️”

“Happy birthday ❣️”

The celebrity sisters have millions of followers each on the application. They actors shares pictures of themselves, family moments and professional life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiman Muneeb (@aimankhan.official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

Aiman Khan rose to stardom with her outstanding performance in Meri Beti. Her performances in Baydardi and Bay Qasoor was highly praised as well.

Minal Khan, on the other hand, has also proved by her mettle in the drama industry by playing both roles of a protagonist as well as an antagonist in her serials. She was praised for her work in Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah, Sun Yaara, Hassad, Jalan, Nand and Ishq Hai.

