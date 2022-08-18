Me and mini me: Aiman Khan’s Instagram pictures go viral

The latest picture gallery of showbiz A-lister Aiman Khan with her daughter Amal Muneeb is going viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Baydardi’ actor took to her official account on the photo and video sharing application, Wednesday, and shared a couple of new pictures of herself and her only daughter Amal Muneeb on the feed, which went viral across social media platforms.

“Me and mini me,” Khan wrote in the caption of the mother-daughter picture gallery followed by a heart emoticon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiman Muneeb (@aimankhan.official)

The now-viral pictures see Aiman Khan dressed in an all-white outfit with a tote bag, as she headed out of the house with her daughter, who wore a green frock and her cute sunnies while going to school.

The candid clicks which garnered over 170,000 likes within hours, also had a number of compliments posted for the duo from 10.6 million followers of star wife.

Here is what her fans wrote in the comments section of the Instagram post.

cuties❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Hearts ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Baby amal❤😘

Evil eyes offf❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

My fav ammmaaaloooo❤️❤️❤️ u are the bestttt😍

Hanii Bunnyyy🥺❤️🌏🐇

Earlier this week, the doting mother shared a short video of baby Amal and her friend celebrating the Independence day of Pakistan.

Khan who is one of the most followed celebs of Pakistan on social media often takes to her official accounts to share glimpses of her adorable family with millions of fans.

It is pertinent to mention that Aiman Khan tied the knot with actor Muneeb Butt in November 2018, and the couple welcomed their first child, Amal Muneeb, in the following year.

Comments