Aiman Khan, Muneeb butt twin in white for a birthday photoshoot

Aiman Khan celebrated her husband’s birthday with simplicity.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Aiman Khan posted a couple of images from their intimate celebration, which seemingly took place at home.

In the pictures, the couple wore white T-shirts, whilst holding a white cake, garnished with bronze ribbons.

Khan captioned the post with, “Happy Birthday, my love♥️ You make my world brighter just by being in it. I’m so lucky to have you, today and always ❤️”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiman Muneeb (@aimankhan.official)

On the other hand, Muneeb Butt posted a family pic featuring his three daughters and his wife, Aiman Khan. He captioned the post, “Thanku For this amazing Birthday Surprise @aimankhan.official and my beautiful girls love u ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”.