Aiman Khan suffered injuries in gas explosion at home

Actor Aiman Khan has suffered minor injuries in the unfortunate accident at their home, confirmed her husband, Muneeb Butt.

On Monday, it was reported that the house of celebrity couple, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt was partially demolished due to a gas cylinder explosion. The distressing video, which made rounds on social media, explained the intensity of the blast, however, no injuries were reported earlier.

Now, actor Muneeb Butt has addressed the tragedy at his residence and issued a statement on the matter.

In the text story shared on Instagram, the ‘Sar-e-Rah’ actor stated, “On Sunday, 20th February 2023 half of my house collapsed due to an explosion caused by accumulation of gasses in our sewerage lines.”

He further informed, “Aiman [Khan] suffered minor injuries caused by shards of glass and our house help suffered burns but Allah has been very kind Alhumdulillah they are both recovering well.”

“Trying times like these are a reminder of what is important in life – the safety and health of your family and loved ones. Me and my family are immensely grateful of all the love and well wishes you have sent our way and request that you continue praying for us,” the note read further.

Thousands of their fans sent well wishes and prayers for the speedy recovery of the actor.

