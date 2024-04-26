Aiman Khan’s doppelganger Mona Liza reacts to trolls

Mona Liza, who went viral for her resemblance with actor Aiman Khan has reacted to people trolling her on social media.

In an Instagram story, she claimed that “people have gone mad and were leaving negative comments on her photos and video in jealousy.”

“I have never said that I look like Aiman Khan,” she wrote, while urging trolls to not “pollute her account”.

Mona Liza alleged that she was facing negative comments in her DMs.

The actor’s doppelganger took the internet by storm after a video of her dancing at a wedding went viral.

Liza was seen dancing to the tune of a Bollywood song prompting many fans to mistake her for the renowned actress.

Aiman Khan’s fans soon caught the striking resemblance between the two and dug out Liza’s Instagram account and flooded it with comments.

It is pertinent to mention that Khan tied the knot with actor Muneeb Butt in a grand wedding ceremony in November 2018.

The star couple first became parents to a daughter Amal in the following year, while their second daughter Miral, was born in August last year.