How Aiman Zaman got a stalker beaten up by public

TikTok star and actress Aiman Zaman recalled how she dealt with a stalker that followed her for a week.

Aiman Zaman recalled the incident in the ARY Zindagi talk show ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’. She said many boys received thrashing from her in class nine and 10.

The actor said a boy stalked her for a week in the second year. The social media star added that the boy used to wait where she and her friend would board their van.

She said she was alone one day as her friend was absent. The social media star said he started following her and got very close to her at one point. She added that the boy told her he would walk in any fashion when she asked why he was doing it.

Aiman Zaman said she thought of teaching him a lesson. She went on to say that there was a crowd at a distance.

She recalled her shouting ‘what was his problem?’ and did he treat women at home in front of the people. She said it startled him.

Aiman Zaman said people thrashed the stalker when she told them about him. She said watching him getting beat made her feel peaceful.