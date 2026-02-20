Aina Wazir: Eight-year-old Waziristan girl goes viral for her cricketing skills

Aina Wazir, a young girl from North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has captured widespread attention on social media after a video of cricketing skills in a street match went viral.

Aina Wazir hails from Shawal Tehsil in North Waziristan, a remote area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where organised sports facilities, playgrounds and training opportunities remain scarce.

Despite growing up in an environment with limited resources and virtually no structured sporting infrastructure, she continues to practice with determination and enthusiasm.

The clip, shared on X, shows Aina Wazir confidently displaying both her batting and bowling skills.

A viral video shows a young girl Aina Wazir, hailing from North Waziristan delivering an excellent over with her fast bowling skills and batting brilliantly at the same time. Future of Pakistan cricket! pic.twitter.com/78YeKMo4Ud — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) February 19, 2026

The attention has encouraged Aina Wazir to set her sights higher. In a recent video message, she said she wanted to play for the Pakistan women’s cricket team and hoped girls from her area would also be given opportunities to move forward.

The young cricketer also appealed to the government and sporting authorities to establish proper schools, playgrounds and cricket academies in North Waziristan, arguing that local talent often goes unnoticed due to a lack of facilities.

Local residents say her rise proves that ability is not confined to major cities or elite academies.