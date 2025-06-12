AIOU announces fall semester admissions starting July 1, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has made a recent announcement regarding the commencement of AIOU Fall Semester Admissions for 2025, starting July 1.

The university carries on with its objective to deliver accessible education through its distance learning programs to students across Pakistan.

The admissions will be open for an extensive variety of academic programs, including Matric, FA, I.Com, Associate Degrees (BA, B.Com, BBA), B.Ed, BS, Master’s, MS, M.Phil, PhD, Diploma, and Certificate Courses.

To facilitate students, AIOU will make complete program information regarding the Fall Semester Admissions, prospectuses, and admission forms available online through its official website, www.aiou.edu.pk.

Additionally, all regional campuses will provide complimentary internet and computer facilities at their student facilitation centres, ensuring a seamless online admission experience.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood emphasised AIOU’s dedication to eliminating obstacles to education, affirming that every individual, regardless of age or background, deserves the chance to learn and develop.

For additional assistance, students are encouraged to visit their nearest AIOU regional campus or reach out to the AIOU helpline at 051-111-112-468.

