Air Arabia adds Sochi to its growing network in Russia

Sharjah, UAE: Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, announced the launch of its new route between Sharjah and Sochi in Russia.

The new non-stop flights will connect Sharjah International Airport to Sochi International Airport with a frequency of three flights per week starting from June 27, 2025.

Schedule to Sochi, effective June 27, 2025 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency G9 440 Sharjah 08:35 Sochi 11:30 Airbus A320 Monday/Wednesday/Friday G9 441 Sochi 12:30 Sharjah 17:15 Airbus A320 Monday/Wednesday/Friday

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: ” We are delighted to announce the launch of our new route to Sochi, further expanding our presence in Russia and reinforcing the strong ties between the UAE and Russia. This new connection reflects our commitment to providing customers with more travel options and contributing to the growth of tourism and trade between the two countries. We look forward to welcoming customers onboard this exciting new service.”

Sochi becomes the sixth Russian city served by the airline directly from Sharjah, after Moscow, Kazan, Samara, Ufa, and Yekaterinburg. The airline also provides non-stop services from its operating hubs in the United Arab Emirates, including flights between Ras Al Khaimah and Moscow, as well as between Abu Dhabi and Yekaterinburg. This expansion underscores Air Arabia’s commitment to strengthening connectivity between the United Arab Emirates and Russia, fostering tourism, trade, and cultural exchange between the two nations.

Air Arabia operates a modern fleet of 79 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. Offering passengers, a value-added onboard experience, the aircraft is equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming, and ‘SkyCafe’ an onboard catering service at affordable prices. In addition, Air Arabia offers ‘Air Rewards’ an innovative and generous loyalty program through which passengers can earn, transfer, and spend points.