Air chief awarded Legion of Merit in Ankara

ANKARA: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, who is on a 4-day official visit in Turkey, met senior military leadership of Turkey in Ankara.

The air chief marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber separately called on Minister for National Defence of Turkey Hulusi AKAR and Chief of the Turkish General Staff General Yaşar GÜLER.

During the meetings, he discussed ways to further promote Pakistan-Turkey defence ties, particularly between the two air forces through mutual experience sharing as well as relying on the respective strengths of each side, according to a statement.

He also met Commander Turkish Air Force General Hasan KÜÇÜKAKYÜZ. Both the commanders held detailed discussion on enhancing collaboration and exchanging expertise between the air forces of the two countries to meet the challenges of the contemporary world.

The discussion also included exchange and training of pilots between the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Turkish Air Force (TurAF).

Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed baber Sidhu was also given the Legion of Merit of Turkish Armed Forces award in recognition of his outstanding services for promotion of collaboration and ties between the two air forces. The Turkish air force commander presented the medal to the air chief.