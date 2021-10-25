Air Chief reviews multi-national exercise “ACES Meet 2021-2”

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force visited an operational air base of Pakistan Air Force, today.

During his visit, the Air Chief reviewed the ongoing multi-national air exercise “ACES Meet 2021-2”.

Pakistan Air Force and Turkish Air Force are actively participating in the exercise, while the United Kingdom and Uzbekistan air forces are invited as observers.

The aim of the exercise is to refine tactics, enhance the combat potential of PAF and consolidate interoperability amongst participating air forces in an integrated environment based on perceived operational scenarios.

While addressing the exercise participants, the Air Chief said “ACES Meet is unique as participating air forces bring along a vast experience of combat operations, whether in counterterrorism or composite flying domains.”

“The existing global security scenario coupled with the evolving dynamics of air warfare, calls for enhanced partnership between Pakistan and Turkey.”

He further added that with every passing year, the Pakistan-Turkey friendship has become stronger and stronger.

The Exercise ACES Meet 2021-2 involves the participation of modern fighter jets and support elements from PAF and TurAF.

PAF regularly conducts similar operational exercises with friendly countries to remain abreast of challenges and response strategies in a contemporary threat environment.

