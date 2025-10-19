Air China Flight A312 makes emergency landing after fire breaks out

Terror erupted on a Chinese passenger plane when an overhead luggage compartment burst into flames.

The Air China A312 Airbus had departed from Hangzhou and was en route to Seoul, South Korea, when a fire ignited at 33,000 feet due to an overheated power bank.

Footage shows panicked passengers reacting on board the international flight as smoke fills the cabin.

Passengers can be heard shouting “Faster, faster!” as the crew attempts to extinguish the flames. Those on board later praised the crew members for their swift action in putting out the fire.

Although there were no injuries, flight CA139 was forced to make an emergency landing at Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport.

This alarming incident follows a ban by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, implemented in June, on carrying power banks and batteries without proper 3C standard labeling or with unclear labeling on domestic flights. This ban arose due to an increase in reported incidents involving lithium-ion batteries catching fire onboard.

The fire aboard this flight occurred just days after a Rex Airlines engine caught fire moments after takeoff.

Flight ZL4818, traveling from Adelaide to Broken Hill, was preparing for departure on Wednesday morning when a fault indicator signaled a problem with the left engine.

Unburnt fuel ignited in the engine shortly thereafter, resulting in smoke and flames billowing from the aircraft, which forced an immediate abort of the flight.

Passengers disembarked onto the tarmac and were bused back to the terminal while the plane was returned to its bay.

Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries. The airline is conducting an internal review, and Australia’s national transport safety investigator (ATSB) has launched an investigation.