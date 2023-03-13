Air hostess falls to death from high-rise

A 28-year-old girl was found dead near a high-rise building in India’s Bengaluru city after which the Indian police officials arrested her boyfriend.

The victim was an employee of an international airline company as an air hostess and had recently arrived from Dubai to meet her boyfriend.

The accused told the police that he was in a relationship with the victim and they often had fights. He told the police they had a fight, following which the woman fell from the building and died.

According to Indian media, the incident took place around 12 am when the victim fell from the fourth floor of the apartment. The Indian Police officials said after a preliminary probe into the matter revealed that the couple had an argument and then the woman fell from the high-rise.

“The incident was reported by her boyfriend,” police officials added.

The Indian police officials stated that Initially, a case of suicide was registered and Later on, a murder case was registered against the boyfriend as jumping from the fourth floor of the building was not easy.

Deputy Commissioner of Indian Police told Indian media that the accused is in police custody and the matter is being further investigated, adding that the victim was not drunk at the time of the arrest.

Comments