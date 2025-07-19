web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, July 19, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Air India crash 2025: NTSB chair says media reports are speculative, premature

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

The United States National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said on Friday that recent media reports on the crash of an Air India Boeing Dreamliner that killed 260 people were premature and speculative.

A preliminary investigation released last week by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau found confusion in the cockpit shortly before the June 12 crash, and raised fresh questions over the position of the critical engine fuel cutoff switches.

A cockpit recording of dialogue between the two pilots of the flight supports the view that the captain cut the flow of fuel to the plane’s engines, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with U.S. officials’ early assessment of evidence.

GE Aerospace, Boeing, Air India, India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation and AAIB did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Homendy said investigations of this magnitude take time, and that the NTSB will continue to support AAIB’s ongoing probe.

On June 12, 2025, Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed just 30 seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad, India, en route to London Gatwick, claiming 260 lives and leaving one survivor

The preliminary report by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), released on July 12, 2025, has shed light on a perplexing issue: both engines lost thrust after their fuel control switches were moved from the “RUN” to “CUTOFF” position moments after takeoff. Below, we dive into the authentic details of the preliminary findings, piecing together the tragic puzzle of one of India’s deadliest aviation disasters in decades.

Here are some Key Findings from the Preliminary Report
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.