Air India plane crash: Survivor’s new video goes viral

AHMEDABAD: A new video has emerged showing the lone survivor of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, walking away from a burning building with his mobile phone in hand, Indian media reported.

The London-bound Air India flight AI171 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12, killing all passengers on board except one. Seated in 11A, Vishwas Kumar Ramesh miraculously survived the tragic accident.

Footage of him walking away from the wreckage surfaced the same evening and quickly went viral on social media. Now, another video capturing him escaping the crash site is making rounds online.

In the latest viral clip, Vishwas Kumar Ramesh can be seen emerging from the crash site wearing a white T-shirt, with thick black smoke billowing from the wreckage behind him. He is seen holding his smartphone in his left hand.

Earlier footage showed him, injured, walking away from the wreckage toward an ambulance, telling bystanders that he had been a passenger on the ill-fated flight.

The survivor said that he sensed something was wrong with the plane just 30 seconds after takeoff, prompting his quick decision to leap from the emergency exit.

Read More: VIDEO: Indian plane crash survivor’s miraculous escape in Ahmedabad

The crash, which occurred around 2:00 PM local time, is one of India’s deadliest aviation disasters. The aircraft, carrying 242 passengers and crew, including 169 Indian nationals and 53 Britons, issued a MAYDAY call shortly after takeoff, indicating a severe emergency.