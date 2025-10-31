Air Karachi launched as Pakistan’s newest private airline

KARACHI: The launch ceremony of Air Karachi, Pakistan’s newly established private airline, was held at Karachi’s Old Airport, marking the formal entry of a new player into the country’s aviation industry, ARY News reported.

Speaking at the ceremony, Air Karachi Chairman Hanif Gohar said the airline was founded by 42 partners, reflecting a collective commitment to revive Karachi’s identity in aviation. “We had pledged to launch a new airline under Karachi’s name, and today we have fulfilled that promise,” he said.

Gohar revealed that he had first applied for an airline license in 2006, and after years of determination, Air Karachi has finally taken off. He also appreciated Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for his vision and efforts to promote investment and economic revival in Pakistan, adding that such initiatives align with the national goal of strengthening local industries.

Addressing the event, Secretary of Defence Muhammad Ali congratulated the business community behind the project, saying that “Karachi’s businessmen have once again brought pride to the country.” He assured that the government would extend full support to new airlines and existing aviation stakeholders to facilitate growth in the sector.

The Defence Secretary further said that Air Karachi’s collaboration with PIA would benefit both airlines and help improve the overall efficiency of Pakistan’s aviation industry.

In February 2025, ‘Air Karachi’ submitted an application to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) for a Regular Public Transport (RPT) license to launch operations in various cities of the country.

Sources within the PCAA, the authority will decide to issue the RPT license to Air Karachi after approval from the federal government.

Upon receiving the license, Air Karachi will commence its flight operations. The airline has already been registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Businessman Hanif Gohar announced that Air Karachi will begin operations with an initial investment of Rs 5 billion, with each shareholder contributing Rs 50 million.

Former Southern Commander (retd) Air Vice Marshal Imran, has been appointed as the CEO of the new airlines. The airline plans to lease three aircraft in its initial phase.

Key shareholders of Air Karachi include Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, Arif Habib, SM Tanveer, Bashir Jan Muhammad, Khalid Tawab, Zubair Tufail, and Hamza Tabani.