Air pollution engulfs Punjab cities with onset of winter

LAHORE: Different cities of Punjab have been wrapped in air pollution as Lahore remains on top of the most polluted cities of the world on Tuesday with 339 reading of hazardous particles on the Air Quality Index.

Most cities of Punjab engulfed in the smog with the onset of the Winter in the region. The air quality has also worsened in industrial city of Faisalabad with hazardous particulate matter’s level soared to 692.

Levels of particulate matter in other cities of Punjab such as Kasur soared to 614, Patoki 531, Multan 479 and Sheikhupura 457 reading.

Doctors have advised citizens to use masks and adopt other safety measures from the hazards of air pollution.

Last year air pollution and smog haunted Punjab with the onset of the winter. Authorities made desperate efforts to contain smog in cities. The province grappled with severe air pollution, which soared to alarming levels, causing serious public health issues.

For days, Lahore was enveloped by smog, a mix of fog and pollutants, caused by low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning as temperatures drop with cooling air.

Air pollution level in Lahore once soared to more than 80 times of the level deemed hygienic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The government closed schools and restricted timing of eateries, other businesses and markets to save general public from the adverse impact of toxic pollution and health problems.