Air pollution prevails in Punjab as Gujranwala on top of list

LAHORE: Air pollution continuing to haunt Punjab cities on Thursday as Gujranwala recorded the worst air quality on Thursday according to an international environment website.

According to the report, Gujranwala recorded maximum 619 reading of the hazardous particulate matter on the air quality index today.

The AQI reading of Faisalabad recorded 558, Sheikhupura 459, Lahore 330 and Multan 269 today.

Air pollution and smog haunt Punjab with the onset of the winter. Authorities made desperate efforts to contain the smog in cities.

Punjab grappled with adverse air pollution last year, which soared to alarming levels, causing serious public health concerns.

Lahore was engulfed for days by smog, a mix of fog and pollutants, caused by low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning as temperatures drop with cooling air on the onset of the winter.

Air pollution level in Lahore once soared to more than 80 times of the hygienic level approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The government closed schools and restricted timing of eateries, other businesses and markets to save general public from the adverse impact of toxic pollution and bad air.