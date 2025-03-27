Air University hosts solidarity peace walk for Jaffar Express victims

ISLAMABAD: Air University Islamabad, in collaboration with Shaoor Society, organized a solidarity peace walk to express support for the victims of the Jaffer Express train attack.



Students across diverse departments came together to participate in this impactful event, showcasing their firm stance against terrorism.

During the solidarity peace walk, attendees carried banners and placards in favor of Jaffar Express victims, displaying powerful slogans like “March 11 – A Black Day,” “We Stand United,” “Terror Won’t Stop Our Journey,” and “Jaffar Express Lives in Our Hearts.” The solidarity peace walk served as a platform to emphasize the message of harmony while strongly condemning the brutal actions of terrorists.

Students passionately called for strict measures against perpetrators of terrorism, highlighting the need for justice and security for Jaffar Express victims. The youth also reaffirmed their dedication to promoting peace and taking a stand against terrorism in all its forms.

The solidarity peace walk reflects the university community’s commitment to creating a society rooted in peace and resilience, ensuring such atrocities never break the spirit of unity and progress.

Read more: Painting competition to honor heroes of Jaffar Express incident

Earlier, according to a press release, Lok Virsa, the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, organized a painting competition to pay tribute to the Jaffar Express victims.

The event, held at the Pakistan Museum of Ethnology Hall of Exhibitions, gathered university and college students from the twin cities to express solidarity with the victims and their families.

The competition encouraged young artists to showcase their creativity and honor the themes of bravery, solidarity, and national pride through inspiring artwork.

During the event, Lok Virsa’s Executive Director, Muzaffar Ali Burki, emphasized the significance of using art to celebrate national heroes and promote cultural unity.

Outstanding participants received cash awards and certificates in recognition of their exceptional contributions. The second phase of the competition is scheduled to take place after the Eid holidays.