web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, August 17, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Karachi-bound flight narrowly escapes disaster after bird strike

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
|

TOP NEWS

Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

Karachi: A Karachi-bound flight of a private airline on Saturday narrowly escaped a disaster when a bird struck the aircraft’s engine while it was on the taxiway preparing for takeoff, ARY News reported.

According to initial reports, the incident caused damage to one engine of Airblue’s Airbus A320  from Islamabad to Karachi, prompting authorities to ground the aircraft.

Consequently, Airblue Flight 207 was canceled, along with the return flight from Karachi to Islamabad due to the aircraft’s unavailability.

The cancellation sparked protests among passengers at the airport, leading to chaos and commotion.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.