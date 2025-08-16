Karachi-bound flight narrowly escapes disaster after bird strike

Karachi: A Karachi-bound flight of a private airline on Saturday narrowly escaped a disaster when a bird struck the aircraft’s engine while it was on the taxiway preparing for takeoff, ARY News reported.

According to initial reports, the incident caused damage to one engine of Airblue’s Airbus A320 from Islamabad to Karachi, prompting authorities to ground the aircraft.

Consequently, Airblue Flight 207 was canceled, along with the return flight from Karachi to Islamabad due to the aircraft’s unavailability.

The cancellation sparked protests among passengers at the airport, leading to chaos and commotion.