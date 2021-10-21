Man suffers ‘horrible’ ordeal after an aircraft flew over him

A council meeting in the United Kingdom was informed that a man and his garden got splattered with human waste dumped by an aircraft, a foreign news agency reported.

Councillor Karen Davies, who was addressing The Royal Borough Of Windsor & Maidenhead’s aviation forum, said that she was horrified when coming to know about the incident.

Davies mentioned that the man along with his umbrellas and the whole garden was covered by the released human waste.

Read More: Indian villagers get excited as ‘some’ object fall from sky

“I know a number of incidents happen every year with frozen sewage from planes, but this wasn’t frozen and his whole garden was splattered in a very unpleasant way,” she was quoted saying in the report. “He was out in the garden at the time, so a really horrible, horrible experience.”

She hoped that such aircraft-related incidents don’t happen in the future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aircraft Engineering (@_aircraft_engineering)

Geoff Paxton, who is the Whitfield parish councillor with 40 years of experience in working in airports, said that it was a rare incident.

“We used to have problems with blue ice [frozen human waste and disinfectant] on arrivals but that was because those toilets used to leak,” he said.

Paxton mentioned that although vacuum toilets in aircraft are much safer but is likely that the human waste came out of the vent at a low altitude.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!