WATCH: Airline crew, passengers make twin girls’ birthday very special!

Twin girls abroad a Southwest Airline flight were in for a surprise when crew and passengers wished them on their birthday in a special way.

The crew found out that two of their passengers were turning six on the day of their flight, they decided to do something special for them.

A video showing the attendant making an announcement for Sydney and Clare has gone viral on social media. The crew starts by asking the passengers to put down their window shades, after which the aircraft’s reading lights are switched on.

The attendant informs the passengers that two girls are turning 6 and on the count of three, all of them will be singing the birthday song together.

Towards the conclusion, the crew and passengers cheer and applaud for the birthday girls.

Since being shared, the clip has gone viral on various social media platforms.