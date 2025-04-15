web analytics
Airline to start offering free in-flight Wi-Fi

Reuters
By Reuters
TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

American Airlines said on Tuesday it will provide free high-speed in-flight internet services beginning in January 2026 in partnership with AT&T.
Free onboard internet access has become a key battleground for airlines as they chase high-value loyal customers.

Two years ago, Delta Air Lines began offering free wireless internet to members of its frequent-flyer program.

American Airlines said the complimentary service will be available exclusively to members of its frequent-flyer program and it was outfitting more than 500 of its regional aircraft for the launch. It estimated 90% of its fleet will be equipped to offer in-flight Wi-Fi services.

To gauge the strength of its service ahead of the launch, American carried out tests on select routes this year. The company said the results had surpassed its expectations.

“Our customers greatly value staying connected while in the air,” American’s Chief Customer Officer Heather Garboden said in a statement.

Currently, the Texas-based airline’s customers are required to pay for in-flight internet access. American also offers a Wi-Fi subscription plan to its loyalty program members, starting at $49.95 a month.

 

