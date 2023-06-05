Airliner bans man from flying for decade for this bizarre reason

An airliner banned a man from flying with them for a decade because he shared the name and birthday of a criminal.

British news agency The Mirror reported that 21-year-old Kieran Harris and his friends were to fly from Liverpool with friends on an easyJet flight.

He was shocked when receiving an email stating that he got removed from the boarding as he is on the no-fly list until 15/03/2031 because of “previous disruptive behaviour”.

He discovered that he shared the name of a former passenger sent to prison for 12 years over previous disruptive behaviour.

Kieran Harris, speaking with the media, said he was gutted by the email.

“My friend got an email at 6pm the night before the flight, saying they had this ten-year flight ban, and I was just removed off the booking,” he said.

He added: “I was gutted. I couldn’t quite get my head around it. I wasn’t on the booking anymore, I didn’t have a seat on the flight, and there was no point in me even going to the airport.”

According to him, his ban got lifted after easyJet confirmed his identity via passport authentication. He made it to the flight just hours before it was to leave.

The 21-year-old added that his “stressful experience” has deterred him from flying with easyJet despite the issue getting resolved.

Kieran Harris said he lost valuable time and had to move back and forth because of them.