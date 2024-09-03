Which airlines have suspended Israel flights?

International airlines have suspended hundreds of flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel, as well as some to Lebanon and Jordan, in reaction to the Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

Below are airlines that have temporarily halted flights:

AFRICA

Royal Air Maroc cancelled flights, to and from Tel Aviv through Feb. 1.

NORTH AMERICA

American Airlines temporarily suspended all flights to and from Tel Aviv through Dec. 4.

Delta Air Lines cancelled flights between Tel Aviv and New York through Nov. 21.

United Airlines said on Monday that flights to Tel Aviv remain suspended until conditions allow them to resume.

Air Canada cancelled flights, to and from Tel Aviv until further notice, saying it would resume the route “as soon as the situation stabilises”.

ASIA

Hainan Airlines, the only Chinese airline to fly between China and Israel, cancelled flights connecting Beijing and Shanghai to Tel Aviv from Oct. 12 to Oct. 31. There has been no further update on its website.

Cathay Pacific cancelled flights between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv up to and including Dec. 31.

Korean Air cancelled flight scheduled for Oct. 9 between Incheon and Tel Aviv, and said it expected future flights to be irregular. There has been no further update on its website.

Air Astana cancelled a flight from Almaty to Tel Aviv on Oct. 8. It later said more flights may be cancelled if the situation escalates. There has been no further update on its website.

Azerbaijan Airlines cancelled flights from Baku to Tel Aviv and back scheduled for Oct. 10. There has been no further update on its website.

EUROPE

Germany’s Lufthansa and its units Swiss, Austrian and Brussels Airlines cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv through Dec. 14. It also cancelled flights to Lebanon up to and including Dec. 14.

Air France-KLM suspended services to Tel Aviv “until further notice” and cancelled flights until Nov. 30. Its Transavia France unit cancelled flights through Dec. 21.

Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline by passenger numbers, cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv through Jan. 8.

Hungarian Wizz Air cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.

Britain’s easyJet paused flights with Tel Aviv through Nov. 30.

British Airways suspended flights to Tel Aviv up to and including Nov. 21.

Virgin Atlantic paused flights to and from Tel Aviv until Nov. 29.

Norwegian Air cancelled flights from Copenhagen and Stockholm to Tel Aviv and return flights through Dec. 19.

Finnair suspended flights to Tel Aviv until March 30, 2024.

Icelandair cancelled remaining flights to Tel Aviv scheduled for October. There has been no further update on its website.

Vueling, also owned by IAG, cancelled all scheduled flights to or from Tel Aviv until Dec. 10 and to or from Beirut until Dec. 9. Flights until Nov. 30 were temporarily withdrawn from sale pending possible changes. Iberia suspended flights to Israel for the foreseeable future.

Air Europa, another Spanish airline, cancelled some flights to Israel scheduled for October and November.

Portugal’s TAP suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv without providing a timeframe.

Italy’s ITA cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until Jan. 7.

Greece’s Aegean Airlines has cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until Nov. 30 and Beirut until Nov. 27.

Cyprus Airways suspended its Larnaca-Tel Aviv route, effective Oct. 12.

Air Malta cancelled several return trips through Nov. 18, saying it would adjust operations as needed.

Bulgaria Air cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv without providing a timeframe.

Poland’s LOT said flights from Tel Aviv may be delayed or cancelled.

MIDDLE EAST

Emirates Airline suspended all flights to and from Tel Aviv until Nov. 30.

Turkish Airlines and Pegasus Airlines (PGSUS.IS), opens new tab halted flights to Israel until further notice.

Gulf Air cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until Nov. 19.

Etihad Airways resumed scheduled passenger and cargo services between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv on Oct. 11.