Airlines suspend flights to Israel

By Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

Several airlines have suspended flights to Israel after a Houthi missile strike hit Ben Gurion Airport. Canceled flights include those operated by Lufthansa and Air Europa, reports The Times of Israel.

German carrier Lufthansa and Spanish airline Air Europa have temporarily halted all flights to Tel Aviv. The decision came after a ballistic missile launched from Yemen struck the area near Ben Gurion Airport.

The Lufthansa Group, which includes SWISS, Austrian Airlines, and Brussels Airlines, said that all flights to and from Ben Gurion Airport scheduled for May 4 have been canceled.

The reason was a ballistic missile that entered Israeli airspace. As a result, the airport was forced to temporarily halt all takeoffs and landings.

According to media reports, the Israel Defense Forces failed to intercept the missile. The incident forced the airport to suspend operations, leading to numerous flight delays and cancellations.

Details of the Houthi attack

On May 4, a missile launched by the Houthis from Yemen landed in a small forest near Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. The airport temporarily suspended operations but later resumed incoming flights.

Six people were injured in the attack, including two men and four women of varying ages. Several others experienced acute stress reactions.

Despite several attempted interceptions, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the missile was not intercepted.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant pledged a sevenfold retaliatory strike in response to the attack

