Airport’s main runway closed for one year

DALBANDIN: The main runway of the Dalbandin Airport will be closed for one year till the completion of the renovation process, ARY News quoted the CAA’s spokesperson.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson said in a statement that runway number 13/31 at Balochistan’s Dalbandin Airport will be closed for flight operation till August 6, 2024.

The CAA issued a NOTAM to apprise all airlines regarding the closure of the runway.

The runway and control tower of the airport was damaged due to heavy rains. The authorities initiated repair work on the Dalbandin Airport’s runway and the control tower.

In March 2022, Jinnah International Airport’s main runway had been partially closed for the one month.

Following the notice issued by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, the airstrip had been partially closed for 5 days a week for 2 hours, from March 1 to March 31.

All planes had been redirected to the alternate runway for take-offs and landings.

The purpose of the closure was to clean off the tire rubber that sticks to the runway during landings and takeoffs.