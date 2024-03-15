Airports’ outsourcing: Govt extends bid deadline by 60 days

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday extended the deadline for bidding to outsource three main airports of the country by 60 days, ARY News reported.

According to details, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of the steering committee formed for outsourcing Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airports.

Minister for Planning, Minister for Law, Justice and Human Rights and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

The International Finance Corporation’s (IFC) Country Director told the participants that talks with investors have yielded positive results. He said that after the formation of the newly elected government, the investors would be facilitated.

Ishaq Dar was informed that international bidders requested for extension of the deadline for the bidding. On the requests of bidders and IFC recommendations, the date of submission of bids is extended by 60 days.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar assured all-out cooperation to investors for the flagship project.

Earlier on Thursday, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said that matters regarding Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) privatisation are heading in the right direction.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, after assuming charge of his office underlined the need for steadfast work for the recovery of the country’s economy.

“There is no switch which can be turned on for macroeconomic stability,” Muhammad Aurangzeb said and added that Pakistan’s IT exports are likely to touch $3.5bln.

The minister was of the view that industries cannot prosper until the solution of the energy sector-related problems. He also stressed the need to curtail the expenses at the government level.