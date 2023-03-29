AirSial begins flight operations for Saudi Arabia

KARACHI: AirSial, Pakistan’s third private airline, on Wednesday launched flight operations for Saudi Arabia in order to provide convenience to Umrah pilgrims, ARY News reported.

The inaugural flight, carrying 160 passengers, left for Jeddah from Allama Iqbal International Airport. Chairman AirSial, Board of Directors and CAA officials bid farewell to the passengers from Lahore airport.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani said the carrier will operate eight weekly flights from Lahore and Islamabad to Saudi Arabia, with services available on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

“AirSial will also start Karachi-Jeddah, Peshawar to Jeddah and Sialkot-Jeddah flights in second phase,” he said, adding that Airbus320 was being used for Saudi Arabia flights.

Jeelani said that flight operation was launched to facilitate Umrah pilgrims, adding that AirSial would operate 68 flights to Saudi Arabia monthly.

He went on to say that the carrier would also launch flight operations to London, Manchester and other EU countries after the removal of ban.

Comments