AirSial increases flights to Saudi Arabia

AirSial, Pakistan’s private airline, announced on Sunday it was expanding its flight operations for Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported.

According to the CEO Tariq Ameen, the airline will operate five weekly flights from Karachi and Multan to Jeddah.

Similarly, the airline will operate two weekly flights from Sialkot.

Earlier in March, AirSial launched flight operations for Saudi Arabia in order to provide convenience to Umrah pilgrims.

The inaugural flight, carrying 160 passengers, left for Jeddah from Allama Iqbal International Airport. Chairman AirSial, Board of Directors and CAA officials bid farewell to the passengers from Lahore airport.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani had said the carrier will operate eight weekly flights from Lahore and Islamabad to Saudi Arabia, with services available on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.