AirSial to expand its international flight operations

LAHORE: AirSial, Pakistan’s third private airline on Friday has decided to increase its international flight operations, ARY News reported.

According to details, AirSial will be able to acquire five latest aircraft to expand its flight operations. The administration is currently in contact with the aviation companies for buying new airplanes, the sources said.

The AirSial administration will likely hire more pilots, cabin crews and other staff after buying five new aircraft.

The airline launched by Sialkot’s business community on December 9, 2020, was given permission to operate international flights on seven routes including, China, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkiye, United Kingdom and Kuwait.

AirSial kicked off its international flight operations on December 31, 2021.

As per details, the first chartered flight of AirSial with 162 passengers on board took off from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International airport for Dubai.

A cake-cutting ceremony was also held at the airport before the departure of the flight.

AirSial launched its domestic flight services using Airbus A320-200 aircraft on December 25, 2020, for the route connecting Karachi and Islamabad.

The airline’s operation was initiated with a fleet of three Airbus A320-200 planes. Air Sial, an authorised airline, was conceived by the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s members.