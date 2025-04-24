Airspace closure: Indian flights to bear millions of dollars loss everyday

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian flights for a period of one month, effective immediately.

According to a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, the country’s airspace will be inaccessible to Indian-registered civil and military aircraft until further notice.

The restriction, which will remain in effect until May 23rd at 12:00 AM, prohibits Indian airlines and operators from using Pakistani airspace. Additionally, aircraft leased by Indian entities and operated in India will also be barred from accessing Pakistani airspace.

The Pakistan Airport Authority has confirmed that these restrictions will be strictly enforced, effectively cutting off a key route for Indian flights.

According to sources, the closure of Pakistani airspace will take Indian aircraft an additional two hours, while it will also cost Indian flights millions of dollars every day.

They added that more than 100 Indian flights use Pakistani airspace daily, including Air India, Air India Express, Aditya Jet, Indigo Air and Akasa Air, among others. Last time, Indian airlines had to bear a loss of 80 million US Dollars due to the closure of airspace for a few days, which also increased the travel expenses of passengers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over the National Security Committee meeting in Islamabad following Indian aggression.

The participants discussed the national security environment and the regional situation, particularly in the wake of Pahalgam attack in the Anantnag District of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday last.

The committee highlighted that the Indus Waters Treaty is a binding international agreement brokered by the World Bank and contains no provision for unilateral suspension.

National Security Committee said in statement “Water is a Vital National Interest of Pakistan, a lifeline for its 240 million people and its availability will be safeguarded at all costs”.

“Any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan as per the Indus Waters Treaty, and the usurpation of the rights of lower riparian will be considered as an Act of War and responded with full force across the complete spectrum of National Power”. it added.

Noting the reckless and irresponsible behaviour of India, which disregards international conventions, UN Security Council Resolutions and international obligations at will, NSC said that Pakistan shall exercise the right to hold all bilateral agreements with India including but not limited to Simla Agreement in abeyance, till India desists from its manifested behaviour of fomenting terrorism inside Pakistan; trans-national killings; and non-adherence to international law and UN Resolutions on Kashmir.