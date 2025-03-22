Aisam-ul-Haq clinchs another gold at ITF Masters World Championship

Manavgat, Turkey: Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, along with his French partner Magalie Girard, secured another gold medal in the ITF Masters 40+ world championship Mixed Doubles category.

In a thrilling final, Aisam and Magalie Girard defeated Katharina Rath and Andreas Thivessen of Germany 7-5, 6-3 to claim the championship title.

According to the Pakistan Tennis Federation, the match saw a dramatic turnaround, as Aisam and his partner were down 5-2 in the first set before making a remarkable comeback to win 7-5. They then dominated the second set, sealing victory with a 6-3 win.

Aisam said: “I am overjoyed and humbled by this triumph! I thank Allah for granting me the strength and resilience to secure another gold medal for Pakistan. This victory is dedicated to the nation, a special gift on the eve of Pakistan Day (March 23rd). It fills my heart with pride to see the Pakistan flag flying high on the international stage, a testament to the country’s unwavering spirit and determination.”

Notably, a day earlier, Pakistan’s legendary tennis duo, Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan, made history by securing the gold medal in the Men’s 45+ Doubles category at the ITF Masters World Championship in Manavgat, Turkey.

In a thrilling final, Aisam and Aqeel delivered a commanding performance, defeating Lauri Kiiski (Finland) and Andreas Lindgren (Sweden) 7-6 (13-11), 6-0. Their experience, skill, and teamwork proved too strong for their opponents, particularly in the second set, where they displayed their signature aggressive play and dominance on the court.