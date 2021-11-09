Aisha Khan celebrates daughter’s birthday, video goes viral

Former actor Aisha Khan celebrated daughter Mahnoor Malik’s second birthday and the cute video has gone viral on social media application Instagram.

Aisha Khan, in the video’s caption, wrote the Mahnoor was the love of her life and her complete world.

“Happy 2nd birthday to my ❤️, my sunshine, the love of my life, my Baby M!” the caption read. “You truly are our entire 🌍”

She added: “(📹 Mahnoor trying on different outfits for her birthday party) 🙄”

The video went viral on the social media application and has got at least 60,275 views.

With a big fan following across social media platforms, the actress shares pictures and videos of herself with her daughter together. Here are some of them.

Recently, the former actor had celebrated her daughter second birthday as per the Islamic calendar and its footage made rounds on social media platforms.

The video showed the actor and her husband Major Uqbah Malik all smiles as her daughter Mahnoor is blowing the candles on her cake.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in April 2018 followed by a reception. She gave birth to her first child in Islamabad in November last year.

The Meri Nanhi Pari actress had bid farewell to the entertainment industry last year.

Known for accepting challenging roles, her performance in ARY Digital’s play Khuda Mera Bhi Hai’ was lauded by fans and critics alike. She is also known for her roles in films like Waar and Jawani Phir Nahi Aani.

