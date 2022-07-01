Aisha Khan has fans in awe with latest Instagram picture

Former film and TV actor Aisha Khan shared an adorable picture of her daughter, Mahnoor which has gone viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, the ‘Vasl-Yaar’ actor shared a cute click of her daughter, Mahnoor Uqbah Malik, which went viral across social media platforms.

“Career Day at Summer Camp,” read the caption on her post on the photo and video sharing social application, which sees the child dressed as a doctor with a white coat and a toy stethoscope around her neck.

The click got thousands of likes from the users of the social media application, while several celebrities from the entertainment fraternity including producer Sana Shahnawaz and actors Syra Yousuf, Ushna Shah, and Maya Ali posted lovely compliments for the kid.

It is pertinent to mention that Mahnoor is the first child of former actor Khan and her husband Major Uqbah Malik, born in November 2019.

The actor announced to have welcomed her second child, a son earlier this year. “Delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy! 20.5.22,” read the text on the card shared on the Instagram feed, captioned with “Alhamdulillah” and a heart emoji.

With notable performances in serials ‘Meri Nanhi Pari’, ‘Khuda Mera Bhi Hai’, ‘Soteli’, ‘Kafir’ and ‘Shuk’ to her credit, the A-list actor bid farewell to the entertainment industry before getting married, in order to move towards the ‘next phase of life’.

