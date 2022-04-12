Aishwariya Bachchan looks strikingly similar to Aaradhya

A childhood TV commercial of actor Aishwariya Rai Bachchan has gone viral across social media platforms, and it is next to impossible to ignore the striking similarities of Bollywood diva with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

A throwback poster of former Miss World has surfaced on the internet from her childhood days when she acted in the TV commercial for ‘Novelty Pencils’, and netizens can’t hold back to draw comparisons between the beauty queen and her 10-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

The viral picture on social media sees Aishwariya Rai Bachchan posing with a pencil [the promoted product] in her hand, while she sports a broad hairband with her short hair, a similar hairstyle that Aaradhya is often spotted in.

One of the Instagrammer turned to the comment section of post and wrote, “Aishwarya. Aaradhya resembles her mother,” while another one called Aaradhya as ‘carbon copy’ of her mother.

“Wow Aradhya looks just like Aishwarya,” read a comment on the social application.

The pageant winner – who is a doting and overly protective mother otherwise for her daughter Aaradhya – often takes to her official handle to feast her fans with the pictures of Starkid.

On her tenth birthday, Aishwariya shared a three-picture gallery of the adorable family to wish the kid. “You are the reason I breathe my Darling Aaradhya. YOU ARE MY LIFE… MY SOUL… I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY,” read the caption along.

