Aaradhya Bachchan takes legal action against media

Aaradhya Bachchan, the 13-year-old daughter of Bollywood star couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, has filed a defamation case against media publications, seeking the removal of misleading content about her, circulating on the internet.

As reported by Indian media, Bollywood star kid Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan and granddaughter of veterans Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, has moved the Delhi High Court to remove misinformation about her on the internet.

In response to her plea, HC has now issued notices to Google and Bollywood Times, among other online platforms, with the next hearing on the matter scheduled for March 17.

Notably, this development followed the earlier ruling from April 2023, when the Delhi HC directed Google to take down any deceptive videos, which falsely claimed that the star kid was ‘critically ill’ or had passed away.

Justice C Hari Shankar had also strongly condemned the dissemination of such content, emphasizing that spreading such misleading information about a minor’s health is ‘entirely unacceptable in law’ and that every child deserves dignity and respect.

For the unversed, Aaradhya, 13, is the only child of celebrity couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, who tied the knot in 2007.

