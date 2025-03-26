Video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s car accident goes viral- Watch now

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s car was involved in a minor accident in Mumbai earlier today, and a video of the incident is going viral on social media.

The Bollywood actress and former beauty queen was unharmed after her vehicle was brushed by a red bus. According to reports, the incident took place on a busy road, and while it was captured on video.

The footage, shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, shows the red bus making contact with Aishwarya Rai’s luxury car.

Following the collision, Aishwarya Rais security team quickly assessed the situation. Thankfully, no serious damage was done to her car, and after a brief conversation with the bus driver, both vehicles were able to continue on their way.

The video quickly went viral on social media, with fans expressing concern over Aishwarya Rai’s safety.

Though the presence of actress or her family members was not confirmed in the footage, her driver inspected the car, and shortly after, the scene was cleared. The car, valued at INR1.30 crore, was purchased by Aishwarya Rai last year and is known for its elegance and luxury.

Aishwarya Rai had recently attended the wedding of director Ashutosh Gowariker’s son, Konark, alongside her husband Abhishek Bachchan.

Their appearance at the event sparked interest on social media, especially after months of rumours surrounding their relationship. Aishwarya and Abhishek’s appearance came amid ongoing speculation about their personal lives.

Aside from this, there have also been reports suggesting that Amitabh Bachchan might step down as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Names like MS Dhoni, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been mentioned as potential replacements.

