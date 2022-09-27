Aishwarya Rai missed The Kapil Sharma Show due to Salman Khan?

The rumours of Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan refusing to come on The Kapil Sharma Show because of Salman Khan are making rounds.

The rumours began spreading after cast of Aishwarya Rai-starrer Ponniyin Selvan 1 appeared on the comedy show to promote their film. A few pictures from the shoot were leaked by a paparazzi on the web and everyone noticed that Aishwarya Rai was absent.

Several netizens believed that the Devdas star did not come to the show because of Salman Khan’s involvement in its production.

“I remember she didn’t even go to KBC to promote ActionReplay with Akshay as money was going to Salman’s charity. And they came up with an excuse that family members aren’t allowed in the show,” a user wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrities, who worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, were one of the most talked-about Bollywood couples. They later parted ways.

The Devdas star claimed of enduring the Jai Ho star’s abusive behaviour towards her.

“I stood by him enduring his alcoholic misbehaviour in its worst phases and in turn I was at the receiving end of his abuse (verbal, physical and emotional), infidelity and indignity,” she said as quoted in the report.

Aishawarya Rai had said: “That is why like any other self-respecting woman I ended my relationship with him (Salman Khan).”

Some fans also said that there might be some other reason as Aishwarya Rai appeared on Kapil Sharma show in the past while promoting Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’

