Aishwarya Rai missed The Kapil Sharma Show due to Salman Khan?

The rumours of Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan refusing to come on The Kapil Sharma Show because of Salman Khan is making rounds.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrities, who worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, were one of the most talked-about Bollywood couples. They later parted ways.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 🔵 (@aishwariyarai.official)

The Devdas star claimed of enduring the Jai Ho star’s abusive behaviour towards her.

“I stood by him enduring his alcoholic misbehaviour in its worst phases and in turn I was at the receiving end of his abuse (verbal, physical and emotional), infidelity and indignity,” she said as quoted in the report.

She added: “That is why like any other self-respecting woman I ended my relationship with him.”

Coming back to the topic, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the Ponniyin Selvan 1 team was to appear in Kapil Sharma’s show to promote the upcoming film.

Related – Trailer of Aishwarya Rai-starrer Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1 wins social media

Several netizens believed that the Devdas star did not come to the show because of Salman Khan’s involvement in its production. However, several social media users defended her by stating she had come for the promotion of the film Jazbaa.

“I remember she didn’t even go to KBC to promote ActionReplay with Akshay as money was going to Salman’s charity. And they came up with an excuse that family members aren’t allowed in the show,” a user wrote.

Comments