Aishwarya Rai to not accompany Abhishek Bachchan to IIFA for THIS reason

As Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan returns to co-host IIFA Awards, his wife and A-lister Aishwarya Rai will have to skip the ceremony.

The Bollywood stars have descended in UAE for the 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, to be held on Friday night, and an award show constant, Abhishek Bachchan is back to co-host the prestigious night along with the heartthrob Vicky Kaushal.

However, the reports from Indian media outlets suggest that former Miss World and a doting wife, Aishwarya Rai, who is always there to cheer the loudest for her husband, will miss the IIFA ceremony due to her mommy duties.

Reportedly, the ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ star had to stay back in Mumbai with daughter Aaradhya, 12, due to the school of the latter, as confirmed by the ‘Dhoom’ star himself.

At the star-studded, pre-event press conference of IIFA, Bachchan was questioned about his wife by the media reporters, to which he confirmed that she chose to skip the award night due to Aaradhya’s school.

It is pertinent to mention that Rai usually prefers to travel outstation with Aaradhya. The mother-daughter duo was recently spotted at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.