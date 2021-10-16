Aiwan-e-Sadr becomes world’s first green presidency

ISLAMABAD: Aiwan-e-Sadr has become the first ever green presidency of the world as it has been awarded international certification of ISO 50001 Energy Management System.

Under a Green Presidency Initiative, President Dr Arif Alvi successfully cut the presidency’s energy consumption by 35 per cent in 2019-2021, according to a statement. Its energy use would be further curtailed by up to 50pc by 2020.

Aiwan-e-Sadr’s energy conservation and solar energy utilisation are equivalent to 3,154,750 KWh, saving Rs72.5 million to the national exchequer.

Moreover, the initiative equates to 3,144 tonnes reduction in green house gases and plantation of 142,909 trees.

After assuming office in 2018, President Alvi had envisioned a Green Presidency Initiative to cut down on the presidential secretariat’s energy usage and shift it to renewable energy source.

