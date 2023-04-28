Aiza Awan stuns in festive attire; pictures, video go viral

Showbiz starlet Aiza Awan stunned her followers with her festive look in the latest video and pictures going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Earlier this week, the ‘Tere Bina Main Nehi’ actor made a breathtaking outing on the Instagram feeds serving some inspo on festive style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiza Awan (@aizaawan.official)

Awan slayed a modern traditional ochre outfit with gold embellishments from a local designer. She pulled off a desi look with some statement jewellery and sultry makeup along with braided hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiza Awan (@aizaawan.official)

The fashionista shared a series of picture galleries as well as a reel clip to flaunt the stunning look.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the viral posts with likes and lovely compliments for the celebrity in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiza Awan (@aizaawan.official)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aiza Awan is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’. She essays Tehniyat in the show, alongside Shehzad Sheikh and Sonya Hussyn. The supporting cast of the show features Babar Ali, Bushra Ansari, Shizza Khan, Zahir Lehri, Khaled Anum and Munazza Arif among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

Ali Masud Saeed (of ‘Benaam’ fame) helmed the direction of the serial, while Maha Malik (Koi Chaand Rakh) wrote the script. Six Sigma Entertainment of Humayun Saeed is the production banner for the project.

‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’ – a beautiful tale of companionship and compromises – airs every Tuesday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

Yasir Hussain dedicates new reel to wife Iqra Aziz: Watch

Comments