Aiza Awan wows social media with new video

The latest transition video of showbiz starlet Aiza Awan is going viral across social media platforms.

‘Ye Na Thi Hamari Qismat’ actor took to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Saturday, and shared a new transition reel on the feed, which went viral across social media sites.

“Bless me,” read the caption on the Instagram post of celeb.

The now-viral clip began with Aiza Awan in a casual look, and later with a sneeze transition, she switched into a more dressed-up attire, with a black top and gold hoop earrings, complimented with doll-like face makeup.

The video was watched by thousands of her fans on the social platform, who showered their love in the form of hearts and lovely compliments for Awan.

Awan, who made her debut in 2017 with ‘Zard Zamano ka Savera’, is one of the prominent names among the new generation of showbiz celebs. She was last seen as Alishba in ‘Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat’, alongside Hira Mani, Muneeb Butt, and Noor Hasan, and was well-noticed and loved by the audience around the ensemble cast.

Apart from her solid on-screen presence, Aiza Awan is a social media darling, who enjoys a huge fanbase on her official handles.

