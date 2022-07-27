Aiza Awan wins social media with latest pictures

Actor and model Aiza Awan posted new pictures on the social media application Instagram and they are going viral.

The viral pictures saw her posing for the camera in blue and white. The caption read, “Maybe one day after some time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiza Awan (@aizaawan.official)

It got thousands of likes from application’s users. It got some heartwarming comments from netizens.

“Gorgeous and mesmerising.”

“Pretty girl.”

“You are a wonderful girl.”

“So sweet.”

“I like your hair.”

Aiza Awan has millions of Instagram followers. She shares pictures of herself, family moments and professional life.

She left social media in awe with pictures of her in pink. The caption read, “zindagi haseen hai (life is beautiful).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiza Awan (@aizaawan.official)

Earlier, a hilarious video of her and her fellow celebrity Muneeb Butt reenacting the famous Fiza-Shiza scene from a drama on the set of their serial Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat made rounds on social media platforms.

The duo played the role of Ayan and Alishba. The characters of Muntaha and Yasir were played by Hira Mani and Noor-ul-Hassan.

“Alishba, tum yahaan…Muntaha kahaan hai? tum Muntaha naheen ho (Alishba, youre here. Where is Muntaha? You’re not Muntaha),” he says.

The celebrity has emerged as one of the most promising and versatile stars in the showbiz industry. The actor can pull off both protagonist and antagonist roles with ease.

