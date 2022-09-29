Aiza Awan wows netizens with stylish pictures, video

Actor Aiza Awan left netizens speechless with her new pictures and video that are going viral.

The viral pictures showed the Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat main star dressed in an elegant green dress. She was putting her bag on her shoulder in the video.

“Blame it on my cold heart 👀” the caption of her photo gallery read.

“This is me in all my glory,” she captioned the video.

Thousands of Instagram users liked the pictures and the video. They spoke highly of her looks in their comments.

Here’s what some Instagram users had to say.

“Pretty ❤️❤️”

“𝔾𝕠𝕣𝕘𝕖𝕠𝕦𝕤 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕞𝕖𝕤𝕞𝕖𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕚𝕟𝕘 ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤”

“Looking very sweet 😍😍😍😍”

“My beautiful girl❤️”

“You always perfect in every dress…beauty of cutiee❤️”

“Your hair was very pretty what secret behind 😍❤️”

“So sweet you are ❤️🔥😍😮❤️”

“Pakistani Katrina Kaif ❤️❤️”

The Zard Zamano Ka Sawera star shares pictures of herself and professional endeavours with her millions of fans on Instagram.

Earlier, she took social media by storm with photos of her in a black and silver outfit.

Aiza Awan has proved her mettle in the drama industry. Her performances in serials Zard Zamano Ka Sawera, Faryaad and Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat were praised by fans and critics.

